Four, including a child, die in an accident in Salem

February 26, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Four people died and three were seriously injured after a lorry collided with three bikes on Saturday, February 25 evening.

According to the police, the lorry driver S. Kattu Raja, 31, of Thuthur in Ariyalur district was headed to Tharamangalam from Jalakandapuram. He was allegedly driving in an inebriated state. When he reached Selavadai Medu near Jalakandapuram, he lost control of the vehicle and collided with three bikes that were moving on road.

Three persons died on the spot. Seven people, including a one and-half-year-old child, sustained severe injuries. The child died on the way to hospital. Three persons including a two-year-old child, who were rushed to private hospitals, are in a critical state. The Jalakandapuram police arrested the driver and began an investigation.

The deceased were identified as E. Balakrishnan, 25, of Ramireddipatti, his daughter Nivashini, 1, Santhosh, 15, of Sankagiri, and S. Santhi, 35, of Jalakandapuram. Their bodies were sent to the Salem Government Hospital for postmortem. The grievously injured persons were identified as M. Vasanthakumar, 38, of Pon Nagar near Mettur, P. Indhumathi, 23, of Pakkanadu near Edappadi, and her daughter P. Iniya, 2. On information, District Superintendent of Police (SP) R. Sivakumar went to the spot and conducted inquiries. The lorry has been seized.

