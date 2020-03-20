Four in hospital quarantine

COIMBATORE

20 March 2020 00:34 IST

Four persons including a woman tourist from Spain were in quarantine at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) and the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital on Thursday as they had symptoms of COVID-19.

While the Spain national and a 26-year-old woman, who had returned from Bengaluru, were admitted to the special ward of CMCH, a couple from Mettupalayam, who had returned from Sweden, was admitted to the special ward at ESI Hospital.

Swab samples from all the four persons were collected and sent to King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research at Guindy, for examination.

Five persons, who were in quarantine at the two hospitals on Wednesday, were tested negative for COVID-19. As on Thursday, the district had 232 persons who were advised to remain in home quarantine. This included those tested negative for COVID-19 and people who had travel history in COVID-19 countries, but did not have classic symptoms of the viral infection.