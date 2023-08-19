Four imposters arrested in Coimbatore for snatching gold jewellery in police uniform

August 19, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Peelamedu police have arrested four imposters who had, in the attire of police personnel, snatched gold jewellery from Abdul Razak of Enam Samayapuram in Tiruchi district, earlier this month.

The accused Mani, Mahendran, Gurudev and Thirumoorthy had intercepted Abdul Razak while he was walking along the Airport Road after taking delivery of gold jewellery from passengers, who had arrived by a flight from Singapore.

Abdul Razak had stated in his complaint that he was forcibly dragged into a car and threatened to part with six gold chains, ATM cards and his Aadhaar card by the gang.

He had reportedly told the police that his task was to take delivery of the gold jewellery from passengers arriving by flight from foreign destinations and hand them over to the assigned persons.

Abdul Razak, who was later let off at a location in Erode district, lodged a complaint with the Peelamedu police two days later.

Youth attacked by neighbours, ends life

A youth Bharathiganesh (29) employed in a private company in Pillayarpalayam ended his life, reportedly after being manhandled by his neighbours during a face-off.

The neighbours are understood to have thrashed him on the suspicion that he had knocked at the door when a grown-up girl was alone in the house, despite his denial.

The girl’s family had taken away his two-wheeler and attacked Bharathiganesh when he had questioned them for the act.

Bharathiganesan’s relatives staged a protest at the Annur station demanding action against his neighbours.

The Annur police registered a case and arrested the girl’s father Kanagaraj (50) and brother Mohankumar (28).

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

Youth arrested for impregnating college girl

A youth belonging to Karamadai was arrested by the police for allegedly impregnating a college student pursuing higher studies in a college in Coimbatore.

The student had, in her complaint, stated that Ganesan, a relative of the local guardian in whose house she stayed, had indulged in the act after spiking the cool drinks he had served her.

Chain-snatchers held

Two burglars were arrested by the Pollachi West police for having snatched a chain from a woman at her residence near Pollachi, on Friday night.

The woman Mahalakshmi (48) had raised an alarm after which Ramesh alias Arun (29) and Harish (34) were chased and caught by the residents in the neighbourhood.

The duo were remanded in judicial custody.