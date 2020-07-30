Four held with pair of elephant tusks

Forest department personnel seized a pair of elephant tusks at Thookanaickenpalayam Forest Range in Sathyamangalam Forest Division and arrested a four-member gang here on Wednesday.
The arrested were Palanisamy of Doddakombai, Angappan, Andavan and Govindarajan, all from Poonachi village in Anthiyur.
Based on a tip-off, a team comprising T.N. Palayam Forest Range Officer Ganesh Pandian, monitored the movements of a gang in Kanakkampalayam area on Sathyamangalam – Athani Road for the past one week. On July 28, the team intercepted two two-wheelers and found a pair of tusks being wrapped in gunny bags. The two were taken to the office and based on inquiries two others were picked up. Inquiries revealed that the four had removed the tusks from the carcass of an elephant in the forest area and were planning to sell it.
A case under Wildlife Act, 1972 was registered and all the four were produced at a court in Gobichettipalayam and lodged at prison.
Two held for smuggling sandalwood
Two persons, Chikkannan of Dursanampalayam and Veerabadran of Vellimalai, were arrested for possessing five kg sandalwood in Bargur Forest Range here on Thursday. They were nabbed during at Thattakarai.
