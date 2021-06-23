Four held with painkillers

COIMBATORE

The Saibaba Colony police on Wednesday arrested four persons who were found with 650 painkiller tablets. The police said that tapentadol tablet 100 mg, an opioid painkiller, was found with the youth who were involved in its illegal sale.

The arrested have been identified as Janaki Raman of Kavundampalayam, Parthipan of TVS Nagar, Kapilesh of Edayarpalayam and Mohammed Afsal of Kuniyamuthur.

A team led by inspector P. Renuka Devi found the four men in suspicious circumstances near a temple at Thavasi Nagar at Kovilmedu.

When checked, the police found that the youth were carrying tablets which had to be sold through the prescription of a registered medical practitioner.

The youth confessed to the police that the tablet was used to get a high by injecting a solution prepared with it. They were also selling the tablet to those who wanted it.

The police seized a car and ₹11,100 from the youth who were arrested under different Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Act.