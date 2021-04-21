Four held with banned tobacco products

COIMBATORE

21 April 2021 23:30 IST

Coimbatore District (Rural) Police held four persons and seized 2.61 tonnes of banned tobacco products from them on Tuesday.

The police said that the prohibited items seized were valued around ₹7 lakh.

According to the police, a special branch personnel Karunakaran received specific information that banned tobacco products were stocked at two places.

A team comprising Sub-Inspectors Thilak and Rithishkumar and Mr. Karunakaran went to a building on KR Mill Road, Somanur, around 5 p.m. and found that banned tobacco products of various brands weighing 1,700 kg in total were stocked at the place.

The police said that the stock was maintained by Kishore Hattaji (42) and P. Dhanaram from Rajasthan at the building owned by K. Nanthakumar (46). The police apprehended Dhanaram and Nanthakumar while Hattaji is at large. A sum of ₹68,050 was also seized from the building.

The police team later searched another building at Ayyappareddypudur near Annur around 7 p.m. and seized 910 kg of banned tobacco products worth around ₹4 lakh. Two persons namely S. Boopalan (52) and D. Immanuel (53) were apprehended for stocking the prohibited items, the police said.