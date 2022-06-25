Four held with 625 kg gutkha in Coimbatore

The Saibaba Colony police on Friday arrested four persons for possession of banned tobacco products.

Kamalesh (25), Ravindar Singh (30), Raththan (32), all natives of Rajasthan, and Manikandan (46) from Coimbatore, were arrested near the MGR Market on Mettupalayam Road and about 625 kg gutkha worth ₹ 4,58,000 was seized from them.