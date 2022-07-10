Four held under Goondas Act

July 10, 2022 18:11 IST

The Tiruppur District Rural Police on Saturday invoked provisions of Goondas Act against four persons, who were involved in a bank robbery.

According to the police, Thimmesh (62), Devaraja (32), Ashok (31) and Manjunath (30) were involved in a robbery at the Primary Cooperative Agriculture Rural Development Bank at Kundadam, in Dharapuram division, on May 31.

The accused broke the window of the bank using a gas welding machine and vandalised the official documents. However, the locker room was not damaged. The Kundadam police formed a special team and arrested the four persons on June 3.

Based on the recommendation of Superintendent of Police G. Shashank Sai, Collector S. Vineeth invoked the provisions of Goondas Act, against the four persons. The notice was served on the accused at the Coimbatore Central Prison.