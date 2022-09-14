Coimbatore

Four held on murder charges in Tiruppur

The Tiruppur District (Rural) police on Tuesday arrested four persons on murder charges.

According to the police, K. Kanagasabapathy (33), a resident of a Palangarai village near Avinashi, had a dispute with his younger brother K. Kaviyarasu regarding an ancestral property. On Monday, Kaviyarasu along with three of his aides went to Kanagasabapathy’s house and assaulted him with weapons.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. But he succumbed to the injuries, the police said. Based on a complaint from the victim’s wife, the Avinashi police arrested K. Kaviyarasu (29), M. Naveen Prabhu (29), P. Velusamy (24), and G. Sudhakar (23).

The police invoked the sections of the Indian Penal Code against the accused. All of them were remanded in judicial custody.


