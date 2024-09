Four persons, including a college student, were arrested on Monday for possessing ganja and psychotropic drugs in Modakkurichi.

A police team, acting on a tip-off, began inspecting a spot near the Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School found four persons moving around suspiciously. After interrogating them, the police recovered 600 grams of ganja and 10 tablets in their possession. They were identified as P. Sivakumar(22), S. Prithviaj (19), G. Kamalakannan (20), and M. Rahul (22).

