Four held in attempt to murder case in Coimbatore

The Rathinapuri police have arrested four persons belonging to a local gang on the charge of attempting to murder a youth from the rival gang near Kannappa Nagar on Tuesday night.

T. Praveenraj (25) from Rathinapuri, M. Karthik (25) from Karunanidhi Nagar at Saibaba Kovil, V. Gopinath (26) from Sanganur, and C. Pradeep (21) from Vadavalli were arrested for attempting to murder Thoothukudi native K. Godson (23), who has been residing at Ganesh Layout, Ganapathy.

The police said that Godson has been distributing drinking water in bubble top cans through a rental shop at Kannappa Nagar. Six persons, including the four arrested, came to the shop around 9 p.m. on Tuesday when Godson was about to leave. Godson, who had a previous enmity with Praveenraj and another person namely Ashwin, started running to escape. The men chased him through alleys as people watched them and hacked him with machetes. They fled the spot as people started to gather.

The police rushed Godson to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and later registered a case against the six persons under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code including 307 (attempt to murder). Praveenraj, Karthik, Gopinath and Pradeep were arrested on Wednesday. The police were on the lookout for two others.