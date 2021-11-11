Four held for swindling money meant for refilling ATMs

ERODE

11 November 2021 22:17 IST

The District Crime Branch (DCB) Police arrested four persons, who were involved in swindling ₹1.32 crore meant for refilling in seven automated teller machines (ATMs) in 2019.

Branch managers of nationalised banks lodged complaints with the Superintendent of Police in 2019 that cash was missing from their bank ATMs located in the city. The DCB registered a case and were on the lookout for the accused.

Advertising

Advertising

On October 17, a gang in Sankari in Salem district attempted to break open an ATM machine following which the Sankari police registered a case and arrested Boopalan (25), Jegadeesh (27) and Mohammed Riyas (20), all from Pallipalayam in Namakkal district. Inquiries revealed that Boopalan worked at a refilling security agency in Erode and had committed the crime with the help of his accomplices in Erode in 2019.

Boopalan along with Srinivasan (27), Kesavan (24), Manikandan (24) and Kumar (27), all working in the private security agency, had committed the crime in Erode. The police arrested the four accused. They were produced in a court and lodged at prison.