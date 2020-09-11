Coimbatore

Four held for stealing truck

The Namakkal police on Thursday arrested four persons for stealing a truck near Rasipuram here.

According to the police, a lorry owned by Buvaneshwara Boopathi near Rasipuram was stolen in August. During a vehicle check near Andalur gate on Thursday, the police arrested Vignesh from Tiruppur and Mahalingam from Salem. On inquiry, the accused confessed to the crime and their accomplice Raju and Venugopal from Tiruppur were arrested and the lorry was recovered. The accused were remanded in judicial custody.

