Four held for snatching mobile phone in Erode

March 14, 2024 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Four persons, who snatched a mobile phone from a 34-year-old man were arrested by the police here on Thursday.

Prabakaran of Vellakoil in Tiruppur district came to the city on Wednesday for work and was waiting at Kanirowther bus stop to return home in the night. A gang attacked him and snatched away his mobile phone and fled the spot.

Mr. Prabakaran sustained injuries and was admitted to the Government General Hospital. He lodged a complaint with the Erode North police who registered a case and arrested Logesh, 20, of Pavendar Nagar, Jothimani, 24, of Thendral Nagar, Surya Prakash, 22, of Manickampalayam and Devaraj of E.P.P. Nagar. They were produced in the court and lodged at the district prison.

