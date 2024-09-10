Four held for snatching chain from woman

Four people were arrested for allegedly robbing a woman of seven-and-a-half sovereigns of gold jewellery on August 15.

Kalyani, a resident of Rail Nagar in Rangampalayam, was on her way to her mother’s house in a two-wheeler when two youths in another two-wheeler pushed her down, after which they snatched her jewellery and fled the spot. One of the youths was wearing a helmet, while the other had a mask on.

Upon investigation, it was found that they had followed her from her home, and under the pretext of asking for an address, committed the crime. A case was registered by the Erode Taluk police. With the help of CCTV footage, the police apprehended Ashik Basha (30), from Manalmedu, Balaji (35), from Nadarmedu, Sakthivel (40), from Kumalankuttai, and Amjad Khan (28), from Chennimalai Road. They confessed to the crime, and as a result, the police arrested them and placed them in custody.