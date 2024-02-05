ADVERTISEMENT

Four held for smuggling PDS rice in Erode

February 05, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Four persons who were involved in smuggling 1,150 kg of rice meant for the public distribution system through ration shops were arrested by sleuths of the Civil Supplies CID here.

Following a tip-off that rice is being smuggled from Rajiv Nagar in Bannari to Karnataka, the team inspected a house and found rice stocked in 23 bags at a house. Inquiries revealed Anandha, 26, Sivaji, 26, Ravi, 25, and Surya, 25, all from Mandya district in Karnataka, had purchased rice from people in the area and had stocked it for smuggling. They used to sell it at higher prices in Karnataka. Sleuths seized the rice, three two-wheelers and arrested the four.

