Four held for smuggling ganja in train

Four persons, including a woman, were arrested on charges of smuggling 36 kg ganja in a train at Erode Railway Junction here on Wednesday.

The Narcotics Control Bureau, Coimbatore, received a tip-off that the banned substance was being smuggled in Alleppey Express from Andhra Pradesh to Tiruppur through Erode. The team alerted the Government Railway Police at Tiruchengode and Pallipalayam police.

A police team led by Tiruchengode DSP Shanmugam inspected the junction and spotted four persons alighting from the general compartment with a bag. The team checked the bag and found 36 kg ganja packed in 18 bundles. The four were taken to Surampatti Police Station. The arrested were identified as Veerabhadra Rao (32) and T. Venkatramana (43) from Andhra Pradesh, G. Murugesan (41) of Pallipalayam in Namakkal district, and his sister Santhi (49) of Periyar Nagar in Erode.

They had bought the ganja from Ram Nagar in Andhra Pradesh, the police said. The accused were produced in the court and lodged in prison.