Coimbatore

Four held for smuggling ganja in train

more-in

Four persons, including a woman, were arrested on charges of smuggling 36 kg ganja in a train at Erode Railway Junction here on Wednesday.

The Narcotics Control Bureau, Coimbatore, received a tip-off that the banned substance was being smuggled in Alleppey Express from Andhra Pradesh to Tiruppur through Erode. The team alerted the Government Railway Police at Tiruchengode and Pallipalayam police.

A police team led by Tiruchengode DSP Shanmugam inspected the junction and spotted four persons alighting from the general compartment with a bag. The team checked the bag and found 36 kg ganja packed in 18 bundles. The four were taken to Surampatti Police Station. The arrested were identified as Veerabhadra Rao (32) and T. Venkatramana (43) from Andhra Pradesh, G. Murugesan (41) of Pallipalayam in Namakkal district, and his sister Santhi (49) of Periyar Nagar in Erode.

They had bought the ganja from Ram Nagar in Andhra Pradesh, the police said. The accused were produced in the court and lodged in prison.

Comments
Related Topics Coimbatore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 13, 2019 12:43:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/four-held-for-smuggling-ganja-in-train/article27891318.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story