Four held for smuggling ganja from A.P.

03 June 2020 22:51 IST

The Tiruppur City Police on Wednesday arrested four persons on charges of smuggling 15 kg of ganja into Tiruppur from Andhra Pradesh.

Anupparpalayam police station Inspector P.N. Rajan along with other police personnel were engaged in vehicle checking at Velampalayam Road on Tuesday evening when they stopped a car and found the contraband.

Two accused in the car – K. Saravanan, 40, and V. Chellathurai, 34 – were secured following this, police said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the ganja was smuggled from Andhra Pradesh via Avinashi and the accused were intending to transport the drug to Oddanchatram and Ramanathapuram to sell the drug. Based on the interrogation, two more accused – M. Harish, 34 and R. Raghu, 30 – were secured on Tuesday evening.

Car seized

Apart from ganja weighing 15 kg, Anupparpalayam police also seized the car used to transport the drug and cash of ₹1,000 from the accused.

A case was registered under sections 20 (Punishment for contravention in relation to cannabis plant and cannabis) and 25 (Punishment for allowing premises, etc., to be used for commission of an offence) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the four accused were remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday.

All the accused had pending cases against them, with Saravanan having cases against him in Dindigul and Theni districts and the other three accused had multiple cases in Tiruppur City Police limits, according to the police.