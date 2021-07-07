Four held for pelting bus with stones near Kangeyam

The Tiruppur District Police arrested four persons on Monday on charges of pelting a Coimbatore-Karur TNSTC bus with stones near Kangeyam. According to the police, Boopathi (25), Abdul Kathar (28), Madanmohan (25) and Pounraj (29) were allegedly in an inebriated state when they reached Coimbatore-Karur Road in Sammandampalayam village, near Udiyur, on Monday evening. They started pelting the bus with stones. Based on the information, the Uthiyur police registered a case against the four men and arrested them.

Man sentenced

The Mahila Court in Tiruppur on Tuesday sentenced a man to five years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting his seven-year-old son. Legal sources said that the 40-year-old man was booked by the Tiruppur North All Women Police in March 2020 under sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and was arrested. On Tuesday, the Mahila Court sentenced the accused to five years of rigorous imprisonment and levied a fine of ₹ 15,000 on him, according to the sources.