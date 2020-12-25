Four held for murdering labourer

Four persons were arrested by the Perundurai police on the charges of murdering a labourer here recently.

S. Muthupandi (28), native of Usilampatti in Madurai district lost his wife and was living with his two daughters at a rented house at Slaterpuram, near Sanitorium. He was involved in installing cement roof tiles and earning his livelihood.

On December 21, his body was found along the Salem – Kochi National Highway at Thudupathi Junction with injuries. Perundurai police registered a case of murder and were investigating.

Inquiries revealed that the victim’s old friends, with whom he had an enmity, murdered him. The accused, U. Habiyur Rahman (27) of Perundurai, S. Prabhu (23) of Kollampalayam, J. Jeyaprakash (33) of Pallipalayam and J. Jeyachandran (31) of Perundurai, consumed alcohol with the victim on December 20 and murdered him. They confessed to the crime and were produced in the court and lodged at Coimbatore Central Prison.