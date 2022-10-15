Four held for murder of daily wage earner in Erode

The Hindu Bureau
October 15, 2022 17:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Four youth at the Sri Lankan Tamil Rehabilitation Camp at Bhavanisagar were arrested on charges allegedly murdering a daily wage earner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said that on October 3, Ramu Lal Bahadur, 34, of Coolies Line area, was consuming liquor at a mangrove in the camp area. A five-member gang took away ₹ 500 from Ramu and questioned his presence there. Ramu left home and returned with a sickle and tried to attack the youth. The gang attacked Ramu with wooden logs in which he suffered injuries. He was taken to the Government Hospital in Sathyamangalam and later to Coimbatore Government Medical College and Hospital. But, he died on Friday.

The police, who had earlier registered a case for assault, altered the section to murder and arrested Sanjai, 21, Selvan alias Malaikannan, 20, Salumani alias Charles Miranda, 23 and ‘Eli’ alias Sathyaraj, 33. Search is on for Mugulan alias Mugundhan, 38. They were produced in a court and lodged at Coimbatore Central Prison.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app