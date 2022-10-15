Four held for murder of daily wage earner in Erode

Four youth at the Sri Lankan Tamil Rehabilitation Camp at Bhavanisagar were arrested on charges allegedly murdering a daily wage earner.

Police said that on October 3, Ramu Lal Bahadur, 34, of Coolies Line area, was consuming liquor at a mangrove in the camp area. A five-member gang took away ₹ 500 from Ramu and questioned his presence there. Ramu left home and returned with a sickle and tried to attack the youth. The gang attacked Ramu with wooden logs in which he suffered injuries. He was taken to the Government Hospital in Sathyamangalam and later to Coimbatore Government Medical College and Hospital. But, he died on Friday.

The police, who had earlier registered a case for assault, altered the section to murder and arrested Sanjai, 21, Selvan alias Malaikannan, 20, Salumani alias Charles Miranda, 23 and ‘Eli’ alias Sathyaraj, 33. Search is on for Mugulan alias Mugundhan, 38. They were produced in a court and lodged at Coimbatore Central Prison.