Four held for hunting spotted deer in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve in Erode

Forest Department officials said the men had been caught with nets and deer meat; all four have been lodged in prison

December 19, 2023 04:45 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Four persons who hunted a spotted deer in the Bhavanisagar Forest Range of the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) were arrested by the Forest Department.

On the night of December 17, 2023, a forester and anti-poaching watchers were on patrol at the Kothamangalam Pirivu when they spotted four men inside the forests. The were found with nylon nets and deer meat. 

Inquiries revealed that they had captured a deer at a waterbody in Polipallam with the net, killed the animal and packed the meat into plastic bags.

The accused persons were identified as S. Chinnasamy, 44, and C. Karthikeyan, 21, both from Pudhubeerkadavu village in Sathyamangalam, and M. Satheesh Kumar, 27, and S. Venkatesh, 29, both from Thirumuruganpoondi in Tiruppur district. The meat and net were seized, and they were taken to the range office.

A case was registered for trespass into the forest and poaching under sections of Tamil Nadu Forest Act, 1882 and the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972. All four were arrested, produced in a court in Sathyamangalam on Monday, Decemeber 18, 2023 and lodged in prison.

