HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Four held for hunting deer in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve

September 15, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

 Four persons, including a boy, who hunted a deer in Bhavanisagar Forest Range in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), were arrested by the Forest Department here on September 13.

ALSO READ
Two held for hunting mouse deer at STR

A team led by C. Sivakumar, Range Officer, including S. Karnan, Forester, Kothamangalam Pirivu, were patrolling the Varapallam forest area when they found that the four laid a wire snare and were monitoring the movement of wild animals.

When they saw the team, they attempted to escape from the spot. But, they were caught by the team. They were identified as N. Odisamy, 58, of Kudil Nagar, S. Karthick, 27, of Pudhubeerkadavu, M. Subash, 30, of Indira Nagar and a boy. Odisamy was already arrested for hunting a deer on June 27, 2023 and was out on conditional bail. Also, Karthick’s brother Paul Dinakaran was arrested for hunting a tiger on July 27, 2023, and was on conditional bail.

The team seized a knife and snare wires. Inquiries revealed they had laid the wires on September 10 at Varapallam in which a deer was trapped, and died. They sold the venison and shared the money. Again, they laid the wires on September 13 with the intention to earn money, the officials said. All the three were produced in a court in Sathyamangalam and lodged at prison on Thursday, while the boy was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and lodged at a borstal.

Related Topics

wildlife / Erode

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.