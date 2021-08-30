Four held for hacking youth to death near Madukkarai

Coimbatore

30 August 2021 23:37 IST

The Madukkarai police on Monday arrested four persons on charges of hacking a youth to death late on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Raghu Krishnan (22), Udayakumar (28), Santhosh (25) and Sanjeevi (24) from Bodipalayam area near Madukkarai.

The police said that the deceased has been identified as A. Ramesh (23), a resident of Mariamman Koil Street at Bodipalayam.

Advertising

Advertising

According to the police, the gang waylaid Ramesh near a bridge on Bodipalayam to Nachipalayam road and hacked him with sickles. He died on the spot. The body had multiple cuts.

The police suspect that Ramesh's murder was to avenge the killing of S. Jeevanantham of Bodipalayam on June 4 this year. Ramesh was a friend of Manikandan who hacked Jeevanantham to death.

The police said that Udayakumar, Santhosh and Sanjeevi are relatives of Ramesh. They believed that Manikandan murdered Jeevanantham on the advice of Ramesh. They conspired with Raghu Krishnan, a friend of Ramesh, and found his location for the murder late on Sunday, the police said.