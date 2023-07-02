Four held for extortion by luring victim using gay dating app in Coimbatore

July 02, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Saravanampatti police in Coimbatore have arrested four persons, all hailing from Kerala, who extorted the gold chain and cash of a youth on the pretext of inviting him for a date through a gay dating app. R. Godwin (24), Sanjay Varghese (23), R. Manova (23) and R. Surya (23), all from Idukki district in Kerala, were arrested based on a complaint lodged by a 28-year-old man from Tenkasi. According to the police, the complainant, who works as site engineer with a construction company in the city, got acquainted with Surya through a gay dating app. He told the police that Surya invited him to his residence at Maruthi Nagar at Saravanampatti for a date. As the complainant visited the house on June 30, Surya and the three others were present. The four men, who had been working in an IT firm at Saravanampatti, forcibly took his one-and-a-half sovereign gold chain and transferred ₹ 7,800 from his mobile to one of their accounts via UPI payment. They sent out the youth who lodged a complaint with the police on July 1. A police team led by Saravanampatti sub-inspector R. Kamalakannan arrested the four men who were remanded in judicial custody.

