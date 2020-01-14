Four held for duping farmer of over ₹1 crore

Salem City police on Monday arrested four persons for duping a farmer in Tiruchengode of ₹1.11 crore. Police are investigating.

Police said the four had promised the farmer, Palaniswami, of a gift of over ₹300 crore from a foreign missionary.

They also asked him to pay cash in various instalments in order to get the gift amount released.

Palaniswami had paid them ₹1.11 crore.

Recently, the four sought ₹10 lakh from the farmer, claiming that they had to organise a function with the money to hand over the gift in the form of a cheque for ₹300 crore.

Suspecting a fraud, Palaniswami lodged a complaint with the city police.

On Monday, police arrested Madesh, Aswin, Rafiq and Sivakumar.

Deputy Commissioner of Police S.Senthil said a search was on for a few more persons.

He asked the public to be cautious of such frauds and alert the police if they were approached with such offers.