Four held for assaulting bank manager

Coimbatore

26 February 2020 00:32 IST

The police on Tuesday arrested four men for assaulting a bank manager in Peelamedu. R. Loganathan (37), S. Ashwinram (34), S. Prakash (28) and G. Dinesh (28) entered the Peelamedu branch of a public sector bank and attacked branch manager P. Elangovan (59), the police said.

The attack happened after Mr. Elangovan had an argument with Loganathan’s wife regarding transaction issues, according to the police. The Singanallur police registered a case under sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 427 (Mischief), 447 (Punishment for criminal trespass) and 506(2) (punishment for criminal intimidation) along with Section 75(1)(C) of the Tamil Nadu City Police Act and remanded the accused in judicial custody.

Woman, child found dead

A one-year-old boy and his mother were found dead in their house in Periyayeepalayam near Avinashi on Monday evening.

The Avinashi police registered a case and are investigating into the reason behind the deaths.