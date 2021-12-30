Four held for abducting businessman in Erode

ERODE

30 December 2021 17:59 IST

Four members of a gang that abducted a textile shop owner and set him free after receiving a ransom of ₹15 lakh were arrested by the police.

Siva alias Sivasubramaniyan (57) of Kuyilanthoppu in Karungalpalayam is running a textile shop in the city.

On December 25, while he was walking on V.O.C. Park Ground, a seven-member gang abducted him. Mr. Siva informed his friend Kannan that he was abducted and asked him to come with the money to a spot near Anthiyur Government Hospital. The gang received the money and set him free near Perundurai bus stand and escaped. But, he did not lodge a complaint with the police.

On Wednesday, the gang called him again and sought more money. Siva alerted the Erode Town Police. A special team led by Erode North Police Inspector Jeyamurugan arrested Vijayakumar (41) of Gopal Thottam, Dharmaraj (37) of Kalaignar Nagar, and Raja (42) of Chinna Mariamman Street, in Karungalpalayam, and Gowrishankar (26) of Veppadai in Namakkal district. The team recovered ₹2 lakh, a car, and three two-wheelers from them. Search is on for three more accused.