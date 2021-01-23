Four govt. high schools upgraded as higher secondary schools in Erode

The Government Order to upgrade four government high schools in the district as higher secondary schools was issued here recently.

During the Assembly session on March 13, 2020, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had announced that 50 high schools in the State would be upgraded as higher secondary schools. According to the announcement, one school each at Osur in Anthiyur Union, Kottamalam in Talavadi Union, Nanjappa Goundan Valasu in Erode Union and Odathurai in Bhavani Union were upgraded this academic year. The schools in Osur and Kottamalam are located in hill areas.

As per the Government Order 11 of the School Education Department dated January 18, 2021, the upgraded schools will have a headmaster and nine post graduate teachers for Tamil, English, mathematics, physics, chemistry, science, economics and accountancy. Computer trainers will also be appointed for these schools. The order said that steps should be taken to obtain funds from the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLAD) or MLALAD schemes to create necessary infrastructure in these schools.