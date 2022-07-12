Four get life term for murder in Salem
The Salem Additional Sessions Court I on Tuesday convicted four persons accused of murder and sentenced them to life imprisonment. According to police, the convicted are V. Ramesh, V. Vijayakumar, R. Ravi, and I. Venkatesh. They had murderd A. Mahesh (32) of Pethankadu in Mallur on February 23, 2020 due to previous enmity. The Mallur police registered a case and arrested eight persons in this connection. Judge S. Jeganathan also imposed a fine of ₹5,000 each on the accused. The remaining four persons were acquitted.
