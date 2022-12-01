Four get life imprisonment in Salem

December 01, 2022 06:53 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A court here on Wednesday sentenced four persons to life imprisonment in two different cases.

In the first case, the court convicted P. Vasanth (28), M. Dakshinamoorthy (27) and V. Muthukumar (27) of Narasothipatti for murdering B. Madhusudhanan (33), a construction worker of Bharati Nagar in Jahir Ammapalayam during a drunken brawl.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹1,000 on the accused. Following the verdict, the three were lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison.

In another case, G. Prabhu (36) of Neikkarapatti, a casual labourer, was sentenced to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl in 2012. But the girl revealed the incident to her parents in 2019. Shocked over the incident, the girl’s parents lodged a complaint with Kondalampatti police. The police registered a case and arrested Prabhu under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Meanwhile, the victim died in 2020. The court also imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on the accused.

