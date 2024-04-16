ADVERTISEMENT

Four get life imprisonment in Palladam murder case

April 16, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruppur Principal District and Sessions Court, on Monday, sentenced four persons to life imprisonment for murdering four members of a family at Kallakinaru village near Palladam last September.

The Palladam police had arrested C. Chellamuthu (24) of Manapparai in Tiruchi, P. Iyyappan (52) of Tirunelveli, his sons Kutty (27), Venkatesh (29) and Vishal (22) of Uthamapalayam, for murdering Mohanraj (49), his mother Pushpavathi (67), and relatives Senthilkumar and Rathinammal (58). The four victims had questioned the accused for consuming liquor on the their land.

Of the accused, barring Venkatesh who was given a three-year sentence for harbouring the criminals, the rest were sentenced to life by the Principal District Court Judge, Swarnam J. Natrajan.

The judge also imposed a fine of ₹ 2,000 on Venkatesh, and ₹ 1,000 each on the four other accused.

