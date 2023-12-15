GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four get two-year jail term for felling, smuggling sandalwood from Coimbatore forests

December 15, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The fifth Judicial Magistrate Court in Coimbatore has sentenced four persons to undergo two years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for felling sandalwood trees from forests and smuggling them in 2015.

Magistrate V.L. Santhosh awarded the punishment to N. Ganesh (44) from Sodanga Nanjanur near Velliangadu, R. Murugan (39), M. Rangasamy (39) and M. Siva (49), all hailing Thondai near Pilloor dam area, on Thursday.

Forest Department staff attached to the Periyanaickenpalayam forest range arrested them for cutting sandalwood trees from a reserve forest area in July 2015. They seized five pieces of sandalwood and the weapon used for axing trees from them.

ALSO READ
Coimbatore city police seize over one tonne of sandalwood smuggled from Kerala to Tamil Nadu

Forest Range Officer C. Palaniraja investigated the case and the Department filed a chargesheet against the four men. After the completion of trial, the court found them guilty.

The Judge sentenced them to undergo two years of RI for offence under Section 21 (e) of the Tamil Nadu Forest Act, and another two years of RI for offence under Section 36 E of the Act, besides slapping a total fine of ₹62,000. The sentences will run concurrently. 

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime, law and justice / forestry and timber / forests

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.