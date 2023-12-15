December 15, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The fifth Judicial Magistrate Court in Coimbatore has sentenced four persons to undergo two years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for felling sandalwood trees from forests and smuggling them in 2015.

Magistrate V.L. Santhosh awarded the punishment to N. Ganesh (44) from Sodanga Nanjanur near Velliangadu, R. Murugan (39), M. Rangasamy (39) and M. Siva (49), all hailing Thondai near Pilloor dam area, on Thursday.

Forest Department staff attached to the Periyanaickenpalayam forest range arrested them for cutting sandalwood trees from a reserve forest area in July 2015. They seized five pieces of sandalwood and the weapon used for axing trees from them.

Forest Range Officer C. Palaniraja investigated the case and the Department filed a chargesheet against the four men. After the completion of trial, the court found them guilty.

The Judge sentenced them to undergo two years of RI for offence under Section 21 (e) of the Tamil Nadu Forest Act, and another two years of RI for offence under Section 36 E of the Act, besides slapping a total fine of ₹62,000. The sentences will run concurrently.