Four get double life term for murder

An Assistant Block Development Officer was among four persons sentenced to double life term here by the District Court on Tuesday.

The accused were charged with murdering Manikandan (23) over an alleged illicit affair. The accused Prema, wife of Senthil Kumaran of A.K.K. Ettipatty, was said to be in an illicit relationship with Manikandan. The two were warned by her family. On the night of the crime, Manikandan had gone to visit Prema, and her family intercepted him. Prema’s father-in-law Mariappan(52) who is an Assistant Block Development Officer, his son Tamil Kumaran (28), and two other relatives Ravi (45), and Govindaraj (20), and Prema attacked him. Manikandan was strangulated by the accused and his body was dumped in a nearby lake. The court sentenced Prema, Maariappan, Kumaran, and Ravi to double life terms and imposed a fine of ₹15,000 on them. The fifth accused, Govindaraj, was sentenced to a single life term