Four get 10 years RI in investment scam in Coimbatore

March 17, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A special court in Coimbatore on Friday sentenced four persons to undergo ten years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for cheating several depositors of ₹87.33 lakh in an investment scam.

Judge A.S. Ravi, Special Court for the trial of cases registered under the Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors (TNPID) Act in Coimbatore, awarded the punishment to M. Gurusamy, 31, of Sakthi Nagar at Perundurai in Erode, K. Amuthan, 31, of Gandhi Maa Nagar in Coimbatore, M. Parthiban, 35, of Muthu Nagar at Perundurai, and P. Suresh, 36, of Ayyasamy Nagar Colony at Kangayam in Tiruppur district.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Erode, had registered a case against Susi Land Promoters based at Perundurai and the four accused in 2012 for cheating several investors of ₹87.33 lakh.

According to the EOW, the accused promised higher rate of interest to the investors. However, they failed to repay the deposit to investors after the maturity.

The court, after completion of trial, found the accused guilty of the offences charged against them and awarded them 10 years of RI and a fine of ₹81.90 lakh.

