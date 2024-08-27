Four from Rajasthan arrested for defrauding Coimbatore man of ₹ 9.28 lakh

Four persons from Rajasthan, who cheated a Coimbatore-based man of ₹9.28 lakh in an online scam, have been arrested by the Coimbatore city cybercrime police.

A police team led by Cybercrime Police Inspector P.A. Arun arrested J. Sathyanarayanan, 30, K. Kisan Choudhary, 20, K. Sunil Saran, 23, and P. Sandeep Kumar, 26, from Jodhpur in Rajasthan on August 22.

According to the police, a 28-year-old man from R.S. Puram in the city was contacted by a stranger over the phone in December 2023. The stranger introduced himself as an executive of an online investment company and lured the complainant to be part of an online investment platform, by assuring higher returns. The stranger later sent the complainant a link to download a mobile application, which would show the investment history.

The complainant installed the app and joined a Telegram app group as instructed by the stranger. He transferred a total of ₹ 9.28 lakh to bank accounts given by the stranger for online trading. The stranger, who had assured of doing online trading on behalf of the complainant, showed fake records of profits on the mobile app. The complainant realised the fraud after the app stopped functioning after a few days, following which he lodged a complaint with the cybercrime police.

The police traced the fraudsters to Rajasthan and arrested them from Jodhpur on August 22. They were produced before a court in Jodhpur and brought to Coimbatore after getting a prisoner transit warrant on Monday night. The four men were produced before a court in Coimbatore on Tuesday and were sent to judicial remand.