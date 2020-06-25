Four from MGR, Anna markets test positive

Four persons from MGR and Anna vegetable markets in Coimbatore Corporation limits tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, swab samples of whom were collected randomly by the Health Department to check the community spread of the disease.

Three persons from MGR market and one person from Anna market, all aged above 40, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Following the test results of three men from MGR market returning positive, the Health Department has marked the area as a cluster.

When asked, a senior official here said the district administration would decide on further measures to be taken at the markets.

Sources with the Health Department said that random swab samples were collected from markets and other places to check the presence of the disease in the community.

A source from Mettupalayam said that more than 400 swab samples were collected from the wholesale markets at Mettupalayam from where supplies of vegetables go to various parts of Tamil Nadu and other States. However, no one tested positive for the disease from Mettupalayam as on Thursday.

Apart from the four cases in Coimbatore, 24 others tested positive for the disease on Thursday in the district.

The patients included two passengers of Doha-Coimbatore repatriation flight which landed here on Tuesday, two passengers of Chennai-Coimbatore IndiGo flight (6E 6381) which landed here on Wednesday, a 36-year-old policeman from Kottur police station near Pollachi and a woman worker at the station.

The police station was closed on Wednesday after a 23-year-old policewoman contracted the disease.

Other cases were reported from clusters namely L.G. Nagar and Shalon Street near Vellalore, Konavaikalpalayam and Kanjikonampalayam. Three persons from Telungupalayam also contracted the disease.

The total number of positive cases in Coimbatore district touched 347 on Thursday with 170 active cases.