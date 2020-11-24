Four from Andhra Pradesh arrested for burglary in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

24 November 2020 23:30 IST

The Karumathampatti police on Tuesday arrested four persons, including a couple from Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh, on charges of burglary and chain snatching.

Police said that they nabbed Angamma Rao (32), his wife Angamma (28), Seenu (21) and Subba Rao (26) during a vehicle check.

They confessed to have burgled a house in October and snatching a chain from a woman in Karumathampatti.

Gold jewellery weighing 179 g and silver jewellery weighing 500 g were recovered from the accused, according to the police.

They were remanded in judicial custody and further investigations are on.