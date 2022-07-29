Four forest officials suspended in Salem
Four forest officials were suspended in Salem following electrocution of an elephant recently.
On July 24, a 30-year-old male elephant was electrocuted after it came into contact with an illegal electric fence erected by a farmer at Vadabargur near Mettur in the Chennampatti forest range.
Following the incident, Conservator of Forest (Salem circle) A. Periyasamy issued suspension orders to Mettur forest ranger Arivazhagan, forest watcher Sakthivel, forester Ragunathan and forest guard Pathran.
Forest officials said that as these forest officials failed to monitor the illegal electric fence erected near the forest boundary, they were placed under suspension.
