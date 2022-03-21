Four fined for possession of wildlife articles in Salem

The Salem Forest Department has imposed a fine of ₹.2.15 lakh cumulatively and arrested one person allegedly for possession of wildlife articles.

According to forest sources, based on a tip-off that jewellery made of wildlife articles are being sold here the vigilance wing of the department conducted investigations.

On inquiries, forest officials nabbed Senthil Kumar, Kumaresan, Venkat Prabhu, Mohan Gandhi and Nandhakumar for possession of wildlife articles like deer horns and sandalwood. Based on inquiry, a fine of ₹2.15 lakh was imposed on the accused cumulatively under Wildlife Protection Act.

Forest officials also arrested a person named Jabamanthri for possession of wildlife articles like fox tooth and nails.