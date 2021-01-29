Four fined for hunting deer

Four persons, who hunted a deer at Vilamundi Forest Range in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), were fined ₹1 lakh here on Friday.

During patrolling, forest staff found four persons with a gunny bag at Ukkanooran Kuttai area and intercepted them. They found the meat of a male deer along with its head and legs.

They were taken to the range office and identified as Kalimuthu, Ramesh, Palanisamy and Ravi. Inquiries revealed that they killed the deer and chopped it in the forest area and were carrying it to their village.

Based on the directions from the District Forest Officer, Sathyamangalam Division, each was fined ₹25,000 and was let off with a warning.