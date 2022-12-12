  1. EPaper
Four feared washed away in flash flood in the Nilgiris

December 12, 2022 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Four persons were feared to have been washed away in a flash flood along Kedarhalla stream in the buffer zone of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) late Monday evening.

Forest Department officials said a festival had been organised at a temple in Anaikkal, which a group of six persons had attended. While on their way back, they had to cross the Kedarhalla River, one of the tributaries of the Moyar. While crossing, a flash flood is believed to have swept through the area, and washed away the four persons.

Police, Forest Department, and Fire and Rescue Service Personnel have launched a search for the missing persons.

