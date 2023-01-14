Four drug peddlers detained under Goondas Act in Coimbatore

January 14, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Four persons who were arrested on charges of peddling drugs were detained under the provisions of the Goondas Act on Friday. The detainees have been identified as M. Ramkumar (32) of Uthamapalayam and Kishore Ahammed (33) of Cumbum in Theni district, and Mohammed Jasheer (21 and Abdul Razak (22) of Palakkad in Kerala.

Ramkumar and Ahammed were arrested by the Kinathukadavu police with different quantities of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) and Methamphetamine (Crystal meth) on October 15, last year.

Jasheer and Razak were arrested by the K.G. Chavadi police on October 1 last year on charges of smuggling 151 gm of Methamphetamine. They landed in the custody of the police while smuggling the drug from Bengaluru to Palakkad via Walayar check-post.

Acting on the recommendations of Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan, Coimbatore District Collector G.S. Sameeran invoked provisions of the Goondas against the four persons on Friday.

Man arrested with 1.1 tonnes of gutkha

The Coimbatore District Police arrested a 49-year-old man on charges of possessing 1.1 tonnes of prohibited tobacco products. S. Kaja Moideen, a resident of Karattumedu at Mettupalayam, was arrested with the contraband from a place near Karamadai.

A team led by Karamadai sub-inspector Sultan Ibrahim rushed to Balaji Nagar near Karamadai on Friday night based on specific information on the movement of banned tobacco products.

The police found Kaja Moideen supplying gutkha to some of the shops the locality. The police apprehended him and seized the gutkha and his car.

According to the police, Moideen had been into the sales of tomatoes at the Mettupalayam vegetable market. Truck drivers who are his friends smuggled the contraband from Bengaluru. He was produced before a judicial magistrate on Saturday and was sent to judicial remand.