ADVERTISEMENT

Four drug peddlers detained under Goondas Act in Coimbatore

January 14, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Four persons who were arrested on charges of peddling drugs were detained under the provisions of the Goondas Act on Friday. The detainees have been identified as M. Ramkumar (32) of Uthamapalayam and Kishore Ahammed (33) of Cumbum in Theni district, and Mohammed Jasheer (21 and Abdul Razak (22) of Palakkad in Kerala.

Ramkumar and Ahammed were arrested by the Kinathukadavu police with different quantities of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) and Methamphetamine (Crystal meth) on October 15, last year.

Jasheer and Razak were arrested by the K.G. Chavadi police on October 1 last year on charges of smuggling 151 gm of Methamphetamine. They landed in the custody of the police while smuggling the drug from Bengaluru to Palakkad via Walayar check-post.

Acting on the recommendations of Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan, Coimbatore District Collector G.S. Sameeran invoked provisions of the Goondas against the four persons on Friday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Man arrested with 1.1 tonnes of gutkha

The Coimbatore District Police arrested a 49-year-old man on charges of possessing 1.1 tonnes of prohibited tobacco products. S. Kaja Moideen, a resident of Karattumedu at Mettupalayam, was arrested with the contraband from a place near Karamadai.

A team led by Karamadai sub-inspector Sultan Ibrahim rushed to Balaji Nagar near Karamadai on Friday night based on specific information on the movement of banned tobacco products.

The police found Kaja Moideen supplying gutkha to some of the shops  the locality. The police apprehended him and seized the gutkha and his car.

According to the police, Moideen had been into the sales of tomatoes at the Mettupalayam vegetable market. Truck drivers who are his friends smuggled the contraband from Bengaluru. He was produced before a judicial magistrate on Saturday and was sent to judicial remand.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US