Four drown in water spread area of Bhavani Sagar dam

Four college students, all from Annur in Coimbatore district, drowned in the water spread area of Bhavani Sagar dam on Saturday.

The police said that Praneesh, Yaswanth, Kadiresan, Raguram and Suresh Raja, all aged 20 years and from Ganeshapuram in Annur, came to the water spread area at Sithakuttai on two-wheelers at about 11 a.m.

When they tried to enter the water, fishermen in the area warned them that there was a well inside the water. The police said that despite the warning, the five entered the water and were taking bath. Praneesh drowned and four of his friends tried to save him. While three others drowned, Suresh Raja escaped and alerted the fishermen.

Fishermen entered the waters and recovered two bodies while the police along with Fire and Rescue Services personnel retrieved two other bodies by 3 p.m. All the four bodies were taken to Government Hospital at Sathyamangalam for postmortem.

Bhavani Sagar police registered a case and are investigating.