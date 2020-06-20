Four drown in water spread area of Bhavani Sagar dam

Four college students, all from Annur in Coimbatore district, drowned in the water spread area of Bhavani Sagar dam on Saturday.
The police said that Praneesh, Yaswanth, Kadiresan, Raguram and Suresh Raja, all aged 20 years and from Ganeshapuram in Annur, came to the water spread area at Sithakuttai on two-wheelers at about 11 a.m.
When they tried to enter the water, fishermen in the area warned them that there was a well inside the water. The police said that despite the warning, the five entered the water and were taking bath. Praneesh drowned and four of his friends tried to save him. While three others drowned, Suresh Raja escaped and alerted the fishermen.
Fishermen entered the waters and recovered two bodies while the police along with Fire and Rescue Services personnel retrieved two other bodies by 3 p.m. All the four bodies were taken to Government Hospital at Sathyamangalam for postmortem.
Bhavani Sagar police registered a case and are investigating.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath