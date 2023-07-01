ADVERTISEMENT

Four drown in farm well in Namakkal

July 01, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Four persons, including a student, drowned in a farm well in Namakkal district on Saturday.

K. Abinesh (15), a resident of Kanavaipatti, near Mettala, in Namakkal district, was a Class X student.

On Saturday, Abinesh and his friends K. Nithish Kumar (15), a resident of Kammalapatti, and P. Vignesh (13), a resident of Samathuvapuram and Class VIII student, were going on a two-wheeler in the village. Abinesh rode the bike which unexpectedly fell into a 130-foot-deep farm well near the roadside.

Abinesh’s father, E. Kuppusamy (45), who was following them on another bike with his friends, M. Ashok Kumar (35), and K. Saravanan (35), residents of Kanavaipatti, jumped into the well to save the boys.

They were able to save Abinesh and Nithish Kumar. While trying to rescue Vignesh, the trio drowned in the well.

On information, Rasipuram Fire and Rescue Service personnel rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies of Vignesh, Kuppusamy, Ashok Kumar, and Saravanan. The Ayilpatti police registered a case and are investigating.

On information, Namakkal District Collector S. Uma visited the spot and consoled the family members of the deceased.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expressed his condolences and announced a sum of ₹2 lakh solatium each for the deceased and ₹50,000 for Abinesh and Nithish Kumar, who were injured..

