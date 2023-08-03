Four drown in Cauvery River in Erode, Salem

August 03, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - ERODE

Three youths drowned in Cauvery River at Kasipalayam in Kodumudi block here on Thursday.

The police said people from Kondalam Pudur village came to take holy water from the river during the Adi Perukku festival. At 1 p.m., Kuppuraj, 17, his brother Jegadeesh, 18, and relative Chowdri, 14, were taking bath and entered deep waters. All the three drowned and villagers raised an alarm.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel and Kodumudi police arrived at the spot and retrieved the bodies of Kuppuraj and Chowdri. The bodies were taken to the Government Hospital at Kodumudi for post-mortem. Search is on to retrieve the body of Jegadeesh.

Salem

A 20-year-old college student drowned in Cauvery River on Thursday. A. Hari Vignesh of Andigoundanur near Mecheri in Salem district, was a second-year B.Sc. student. As part of Aadi Perukku celebrations, Hair Vignesh was taking bath in the Cauvery at Koonandiyur, near Mecheri, with his family members around 2 p.m. He went to the deep parts of the river and started to drown. The local villagers rescued him and took him to Omalur Government Hospital, but he died.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.