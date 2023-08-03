ADVERTISEMENT

Four drown in Cauvery River in Erode, Salem

August 03, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

 Three youths drowned in Cauvery River at Kasipalayam in Kodumudi block here on Thursday.

The police said people from Kondalam Pudur village came to take holy water from the river during the Adi Perukku festival. At 1 p.m., Kuppuraj, 17, his brother Jegadeesh, 18, and relative Chowdri, 14, were taking bath and entered deep waters. All the three drowned and villagers raised an alarm.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel and Kodumudi police arrived at the spot and retrieved the bodies of Kuppuraj and Chowdri. The bodies were taken to the Government Hospital at Kodumudi for post-mortem. Search is on to retrieve the body of Jegadeesh.

Salem

A 20-year-old college student drowned in Cauvery River on Thursday. A. Hari Vignesh of Andigoundanur near Mecheri in Salem district, was a second-year B.Sc. student. As part of Aadi Perukku celebrations, Hair Vignesh was taking bath in the Cauvery at Koonandiyur, near Mecheri, with his family members around 2 p.m. He went to the deep parts of the river and started to drown. The local villagers rescued him and took him to Omalur Government Hospital, but he died.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US