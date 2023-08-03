HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four drown in Cauvery River in Erode, Salem

August 03, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

 Three youths drowned in Cauvery River at Kasipalayam in Kodumudi block here on Thursday.

The police said people from Kondalam Pudur village came to take holy water from the river during the Adi Perukku festival. At 1 p.m., Kuppuraj, 17, his brother Jegadeesh, 18, and relative Chowdri, 14, were taking bath and entered deep waters. All the three drowned and villagers raised an alarm.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel and Kodumudi police arrived at the spot and retrieved the bodies of Kuppuraj and Chowdri. The bodies were taken to the Government Hospital at Kodumudi for post-mortem. Search is on to retrieve the body of Jegadeesh.

Salem

A 20-year-old college student drowned in Cauvery River on Thursday. A. Hari Vignesh of Andigoundanur near Mecheri in Salem district, was a second-year B.Sc. student. As part of Aadi Perukku celebrations, Hair Vignesh was taking bath in the Cauvery at Koonandiyur, near Mecheri, with his family members around 2 p.m. He went to the deep parts of the river and started to drown. The local villagers rescued him and took him to Omalur Government Hospital, but he died.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.