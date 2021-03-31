Four DMK men injured in clash at Pandalur

UDHAGAMANDALAM

31 March 2021 00:03 IST

Four people were injured in a clash between DMK and AIADMK supporters at Pandalur on Monday night.

The injured were identified as Jeyachandran, Manoharan, Asaithambi and Mahesh, all DMK supporters. The police said group of AIADMK supporters were arguing with one Sivalingam, who had quit the AIADMK and joined the DMK recently.

A quarrel erupted between Sivalingam and a few of his relatives, identified as Udhayachandran, Ravi among others, at the Nelliyalam bus stop near Pandalur.

When the four men tried to intervene, it has been alleged that Ravi, Udhayachandran and their associates attacked them with a machete.

The injured were taken to the Government Headquarters Hospital in Udhagamandalam and were then referred to Coimbatore. Police presence has been stepped up around Pandalur town and surrounding villages following the incident.

The attackers are yet to be apprehended by police, who have registered a case and are investigating.