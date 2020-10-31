Coimbatore

Four die in road accident at Kangeyam

Four persons were killed in a road accident at Kangeyam here on Friday morning. Police said that three businessmen from Karnataka – Paramesh (42), Halesh (38) and Mohanaji (29) – were heading to Theni to purchase equipment. While they were travelling via Kangeyam, driver Afsar Ali fell asleep and their car first hit a two-wheeler and then a truck.

The two-wheeler rider, Balan (37), died on the spot. Kalaivani (42), who was riding pillion, and the four car passengers suffered multiple injuries and were rushed to hospitals in Kangeyam and Erode. Paramesh, Halesh and Mohanaji died during treatment. Kangeyam police have registered a case against the car driver.

