ADVERTISEMENT

Four die in accident near Madathukulam in Tiruppur

December 26, 2022 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Four persons died on the spot after the omni van they were travelling in collided with a vegetable-laden truck at Narasingapuram near Madathukulam in Tiruppur district on Monday.

The police said that S. Asifa Banu (35), S. Tashika Fathima (10), R. Rasitha Begum (55) and Mohammed Ismail (15) were travelling in the omni van driven by Muthu (52) towards Madathukulam after attending a function at Udumalpet.

At Narasingapuram, Muthu tried to overtake a tractor and their van collided with the truck. In the impact, Muthu, Asifa Banu, Tashika Fathima and Rasitha Begum died on the spot.

Mohammed Ismail and truck driver K. Raguram suffered injuries and were admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Madathukulam police recovered the bodies and sent them to Government Hospital in Udumalpet for postmortem.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US